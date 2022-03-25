Energy Alert
$6 million bond set in rape case

Joshua Allen Ashley, 18, of Lake City was arrested March 23 on suspicion of five counts of rape, according to Craighead County sheriff's office authorities.(Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces a May 23 court date after Craighead County deputies arrested him on suspicion of five counts of rape.

Joshua Allen Ashley, 18, of Lake City was arrested on Wednesday, March 23 after an investigation by Lake City police and Craighead County deputies. Authorities said Ashley is accused of raping three children, all under the age of five.

Craighead County deputies said in a probable cause affidavit that Lake City police received a report on March 10 about the case.

The children were also interviewed by the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division, with a report turned over to the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley was interviewed about the case and admitted committing the rapes, Craighead County deputies said in the probable cause affidavit.

A $6 million cash/surety bond was set Friday for Ashley, who was being held in the Craighead County jail.

A judge also issued a no-contact order for Ashley with the victims in the case, as well as any other minors, if Ashley posts bond.

