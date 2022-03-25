A-State baseball hopes to snap losing streak, will face Georgia Southern in three game series

Arkansas State seeks to halt a 10-game losing streak, taking on Georgia Southern in a three-game road Sun Belt Conference series, which begins at 5:30 p.m. CT Friday in Statesboro.

Saturday’s contest is slated for 1 p.m. CT while Sunday’s is set to start at Noon. All three games will be broadcasted live on ESPN+, while the radio broadcasts can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network (95.3/96.9/104.1/970 AM).

Georgia Southern enters Friday’s series opener with a 14-7 ledger and 2-1 Sun Belt Conference record after taking a series at Appalachian State last weekend to open league play (7-6, 5-2, 6-11).

On Tuesday, the Eagles defeated College of Charleston at home, 4-1. Georgia Southern enters the weekend with the league’s top RPI, sitting 12th.

The Eagles lead the Sun Belt Conference and rank fourth nationally in sacrifice bunts (18) and own a .257 batting average entering the weekend, but also have drawn the third-most walks in the conference (88). However, they are the league’s top fielding team, owning a .977 clip.

A pair of “Noahs” lead the way at the plate for Georgia Southern, with Noah Searcy owning a team-best .375 batting average and Noah Ledford entering the weekend tied for the league lead with 24 RBI. Ledford also leads the team with four home runs on the young campaign. Christian Avant and Parker Biederer are a big part of the conference’s top bunting squad, with seven sac bunts each.

On the mound, Georgia Southern owns a team ERA of 5.13 entering Friday, which is eighth in the conference. Ga’von Wray has made 10 relief appearances and already has a 5-0 record on the year. Jaylen Paden is best in the league at not allowing hits, allowing just 4.03 per 9 innings, while also owning a 3-0 ledger. Closer Jay Thompson enters the weekend tied for the national lead in appearances (15), while earning four saves.

Arkansas State battled back from an early 5-0 deficit to cut it to one run in their last game, but could not complete the comeback in a 6-5 loss at Southern Illinois on Wednesday. Jared Toler and Brandon Hager each homered, while A-State had the tying run on base to lead off the ninth.

