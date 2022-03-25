Anonymous woman rents ten tuxedos for Mississippi Co. students

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Ten young men in Mississippi County schools will now be able to attend prom, thanks to an anonymous donation of free tuxedo rentals.

Me and My Sister co-owner Leslie Wells said the donor was an alumna of the Blytheville High School Class of 1967. They wanted to give the boys a night to remember.

“People from here are a blessing, and we’re fortunate to get to go forward and give back,” Wells said.

She mentioned the boys often get overlooked when it comes to affordable options for prom.

Two Rivercrest High School Seniors were lucky to take the opportunity to attend their last hoorah before they graduate.

I’m with two Rivercrest Seniors who are getting ready for prom and this year won’t be as stressful because the tux rentals are FREE thanks to one Blytheville boutique! pic.twitter.com/H3G8qF9qFv — Monae Stevens (@monaestevens_tv) March 25, 2022

Reshard Johnson said before he knew about the rentals, he could not afford to go to prom.

“I really didn’t have a way to afford a tuxedo at the time,” Johnson said. “I still don’t. I was literally thinking about going there with some nice church clothes.”

Aiden Ezell, Johnson’s friend and classmate, said the rentals take a load off his finances.

“I’ve already paid for my cap and gown,” Ezell said. “We’ve got two senior trips that I have to pay for that I haven’t even put a dollar in.”

The Rivercrest seniors said it was a blessing knowing they can look good and feel good as they finish their high school years “with a bang” and “make some memories”.

Wells and her sister, Lori Hixson, hope there will be more people in the community that reach out and help students as they prepare for prom.

