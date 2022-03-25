Authorities respond to plane crash at Sharp County Regional Airport

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities are at the scene of a small plane crash at the south end of the Sharp County Regional Airport near Highway 62.

According to Sharp County Chief Deputy Aaron Presser, a person was on board and was hurt.

However, the extent of injuries was not known.

Officials have called the FAA to help with the investigation into the crash.

