Authorities respond to plane crash at Sharp County Regional Airport
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities are at the scene of a small plane crash at the south end of the Sharp County Regional Airport near Highway 62.
According to Sharp County Chief Deputy Aaron Presser, a person was on board and was hurt.
However, the extent of injuries was not known.
Officials have called the FAA to help with the investigation into the crash.
