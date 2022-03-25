Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Authorities respond to plane crash at Sharp County Regional Airport

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities are at the scene of a small plane crash at the south end of the Sharp County Regional Airport near Highway 62.

According to Sharp County Chief Deputy Aaron Presser, a person was on board and was hurt.

However, the extent of injuries was not known.

Officials have called the FAA to help with the investigation into the crash.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Artis says she wants everyone to be held accountable for what they did and did not do...
WATCH: Daycare worker pushes 4-year-old girl to ground several times
While there have been confirmed cases of bird flu in area states, Arkansas agriculture...
Bird flu emergency rule now set in Arkansas
Mackinlee Mendenhall, 23, of Leachville was arrested Wednesday evening in connection with a...
Suspect arrested in Leachville shooting
On March 24, 1998, Britthney Varner, Natalie Brooks, Paige Ann Herring, and Stephanie Johnson,...
24 years later: Remembering the Westside School shooting victims
If the public health emergency ends, Ledgerwood and other Arkansans will have six months to...
One million Arkansans at risk of losing Medicaid

Latest News

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers responded around 5:45 p.m....
Jonesboro police investigate shooting
Two Rivercrest High School students are picking out colors for their prom tuxedo
Anonymous woman rents ten tuxedos for Mississippi Co. students
Authorities said a man who was connected to a boating incident on Lake Ouachita earlier this...
Father identified in deadly boating incident on Lake Ouachita, search continues
Joshua Allen Ashley, 18, of Lake City was arrested March 23 on suspicion of five counts of...
$6 million bond set in rape case
The Dumas situation gives hospitals that chance to go over their plans and better prepare for a...
Dumas shooting aftermath has hospitals checking preparedness