Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

CDC: Flu activity increasing across most of US

As COVID-19 cases fall and masks come off, influenza cases are rising.
As COVID-19 cases fall and masks come off, influenza cases are rising.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After circulating at nearly nonexistent levels last year, the flu is increasing in most of the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s flu report released Friday.

While flu activity has been increasing in most places across the country, the highest levels have been recorded in the central and south-central regions of the U.S.

The report also says the number of reported flu-related hospital admissions has increased each week for the past seven weeks.

New data show COVID-19 community levels and deaths are down. (Source: CNN/CDC/MODERNA/BIPARTISAN POLICY CENTER)

But the CDC says the cumulative hospitalization rate for this season is lower than the rate seen around this time during the four flu seasons before the pandemic.

An infectious disease expert says the rolling back of COVID-19 mitigation measures played a role in increased flu activity.

The measures include masking, limiting gatherings, and moving things outside.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Artis says she wants everyone to be held accountable for what they did and did not do...
WATCH: Daycare worker pushes 4-year-old girl to ground several times
While there have been confirmed cases of bird flu in area states, Arkansas agriculture...
Bird flu emergency rule now set in Arkansas
Mackinlee Mendenhall, 23, of Leachville was arrested Wednesday evening in connection with a...
Suspect arrested in Leachville shooting
On March 24, 1998, Britthney Varner, Natalie Brooks, Paige Ann Herring, and Stephanie Johnson,...
24 years later: Remembering the Westside School shooting victims
If the public health emergency ends, Ledgerwood and other Arkansans will have six months to...
One million Arkansans at risk of losing Medicaid

Latest News

Plane Crash Generic (Source: WCBI)
Authorities respond to plane crash at Sharp County Regional Airport
Unclaimed income tax refunds totaling almost $1.5 billion may be waiting for an estimated 1.5...
IRS: $1.5B available in tax refunds from 2018, window closing for those to file
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Utah bans transgender athletes in girls sports despite veto
Joshua Allen Ashley, 18, of Lake City was arrested March 23 on suspicion of five counts of...
$6 million bond set in rape case
FILE - Three conservative justices — Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch — noted...
High court gives Biden win for now in Navy vaccine case