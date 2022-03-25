Energy Alert
Jonesboro police investigate shooting

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are still investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening at Greenbriar Drive and West Stroud Street.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers responded around 5:45 p.m. about the shooting.

Police said a man was getting a ride with two people, and as he was exiting the vehicle, he was shot in the rear.

The man was breathing and responding when police arrived, and he was taken to the hospital shortly after.

Police say there are currently two persons of interest in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

Region 8 News will continue to gather more information and bring you the latest updates.

