Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Local Arkansas State Trooper named National Trooper of the Year

ASP Trooper Morris
ASP Trooper Morris(Arkansas State Police)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRITTENDEN, Ark. (WMC) - A local Arkansas State Trooper has been selected National Trooper of the Year.

Trooper Spencer Morris, of Crittenden County, was presented the award Thursday night during a ceremony in Seattle, Washington before an audience of law enforcement officers from across the nation.

Trooper Morris, started his law enforcement career in 2018 from the Arkansas State Police Training Academy. Morris was among four other regional state finalists who “collectively comprise the epitome of preeminence among law enforcement officers across the nation”, says release.

Trooper Morris who currently assigned to the Highway Patrol Division, Troop D, headquartered in Forrest City, was recognized for his heroic actions during an December 16 attempted traffic stop that ended in Memphis, Tennessee.

While trying to intercept a vehicle occupied by an out of state fugitive, Trooper Morris was shot in the chest by the suspect. Arkansas State Police says despite the injury and deadly threat to other motorists, Morris returned gunfire towards fleeing suspect.

After traffic was diverted from the interstate, SWAT team members moved in on the suspect’s vehicle and found the fugitive and another occupant deceased.

“Trooper Spencer Morris is just one example of more than 500 other Arkansas state troopers, just like him, who set aside awesome risks to themselves each day to make their state a safer and better place to call home,” says Director of the Arkansas State Police Colonel Bryant.

Trooper Morris returned to active duty and continues patrolling the Arkansas highways, in and around, Crittenden County.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Angela Artis says she wants everyone to be held accountable for what they did and did not do...
WATCH: Daycare worker pushes 4-year-old girl to ground several times
While there have been confirmed cases of bird flu in area states, Arkansas agriculture...
Bird flu emergency rule now set in Arkansas
Mackinlee Mendenhall, 23, of Leachville was arrested Wednesday evening in connection with a...
Suspect arrested in Leachville shooting
On March 24, 1998, Britthney Varner, Natalie Brooks, Paige Ann Herring, and Stephanie Johnson,...
24 years later: Remembering the Westside School shooting victims
If the public health emergency ends, Ledgerwood and other Arkansans will have six months to...
One million Arkansans at risk of losing Medicaid

Latest News

Joshua Allen Ashley, 18, of Lake City was arrested March 23 on suspicion of five counts of...
$6 million bond set in rape case
The incident is still being investigated b the Poplar Bluff Police Department.
Poplar Bluff High School employee placed on leave after reports of alleged misconduct
Authorities said a man who was connected to a boating incident on Lake Ouachita earlier this...
Father identified in deadly boating incident on Lake Ouachita, search continues
Courtesy: Ozark County Sheriff's Office
Ozark County Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 boaters on Norfork Lake