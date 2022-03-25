Man arrested in aggravated assault case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County man faces an aggravated assault charge after Jonesboro police say he pointed a weapon at a person at a car wash earlier this month.

Steven Daniel Metheny, 51, of Trumann was arrested in connection with the March 17 incident at a car wash in the 700 block of Southwest Drive.

Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit that an employee told an officer that Metheny had pointed a gun at him.

The officer later saw Methany, who was holding the handgun, police said.

“Metheny stated that he was going through the car wash when it malfunctioned and his vehicle came off the track, causing some damage to his vehicle. Metheny went to speak with the employee about the incident and they went into the office to watch video and complete a reporter,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit. “The employee stated that Metheny became aggressive and stated that they need to pay for the damages.”

The employee told police that he was not going to argue with Metheny and started to leave. Then, Metheny pulled out the handgun, police said.

A $3,000 bond was set for Metheny, who will be arraigned April 26 in circuit court.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.