Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man arrested in aggravated assault case

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County man faces an aggravated assault charge after Jonesboro police say he pointed a weapon at a person at a car wash earlier this month.

Steven Daniel Metheny, 51, of Trumann was arrested in connection with the March 17 incident at a car wash in the 700 block of Southwest Drive.

Jonesboro police said in a probable cause affidavit that an employee told an officer that Metheny had pointed a gun at him.

The officer later saw Methany, who was holding the handgun, police said.

“Metheny stated that he was going through the car wash when it malfunctioned and his vehicle came off the track, causing some damage to his vehicle. Metheny went to speak with the employee about the incident and they went into the office to watch video and complete a reporter,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit. “The employee stated that Metheny became aggressive and stated that they need to pay for the damages.”

The employee told police that he was not going to argue with Metheny and started to leave. Then, Metheny pulled out the handgun, police said.

A $3,000 bond was set for Metheny, who will be arraigned April 26 in circuit court.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackinlee Mendenhall, 23, of Leachville was arrested Wednesday evening in connection with a...
Suspect arrested in Leachville shooting
Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting at Warner and Chestnut Wednesday afternoon.
Jonesboro police investigate shooting
Brandon Knight of Jacksonville was arrested in connection with the shooting at a Dumas car show.
Arrest made in Dumas car show shooting
According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of Pauline, South Carolina, wished to be buried next to...
Funeral home sued after man hoping to be “raptured” is cremated
While there have been confirmed cases of bird flu in area states, Arkansas agriculture...
Bird flu emergency rule now set in Arkansas

Latest News

Razorbacks advance to Elite Eight
Arkansas advances to Elite Eight, beating #1 Gonzaga
Two children were found dead Wednesday night after a boating incident at Lake Ouachita,...
2 children dead, adult missing after boating incident on Lake Ouachita
Backing up devices can help protect information from a cyberattack.
Arkansas IT company shares tips to protect from cyber attack
Angela Artis says she wants everyone to be held accountable for what they did and did not do...
WATCH: Daycare worker pushes 4-year-old girl to ground several times