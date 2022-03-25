Energy Alert
Missouri House passes sports betting proposal

The Missouri House passed a bill Thursday that would allow sports betting on pro and college sports.
By Marina Silva
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You soon could get the chance to place bets, legally, on your favorite Missouri sports team.

The Missouri House approved the proposal. It heads to the Missouri Senate for debate.

”You’d be able to bet on your phone on an app, or you’d be able to go into one of our 13 brick and mortar casinos and place a bet there too,” said State Rep. Wes Rogers, a supporter of the bill.

Supporters say this would generate new revenue for the state.

”I think when we’re talking about the economic opportunity last year, it’s more to do with everything else that comes with it. So for example, I know for a fact one of the operators in Kansas City is going to start busing people back and forth across the state line, depending on which state gets this done first. So it’s not just the sports, gambling revenue, it’s everything else that goes with that,” said State Rep. Rogers.

State Senator Denny Hoskins tried before to legalize sports gambling.

”I’ve been told the House bill is the casinos are very much in love with the House bill because it only has an 8% tax rate. Currently, casinos pay 21% tax on all their other machines and games,” said State Senator Hoskins.

The bill does take gambling addiction into account.

”Missouri’s already got a pretty robust program to address that. This bill added more resources to that already existing program. So I think that was part of what allowed for such broad bipartisan support was that we did address sports gaming even more than we already do,” said State Rep. Rogers.

The state Senate has not scheduled debate on the bill.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

