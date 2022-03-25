Energy Alert
Ozark County Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 boaters on Norfork Lake

Courtesy: Ozark County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Ozark County Sheriff's Office(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TECUMSEH, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two boaters reported missing on Norfork Lake.

The search is focused near the Tecumseh Access. Investigators say their boat capsized around 3:30 a.m. Searchers have not released any identities of the two boaters missing.

Several agencies are assisting in the search. The Tecumseh Access is closed to the public until further notice per the Army Corp of Engineers and the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

