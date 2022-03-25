Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Poplar Bluff High School employee placed on leave after reports of alleged misconduct

The incident is still being investigated b the Poplar Bluff Police Department.
The incident is still being investigated b the Poplar Bluff Police Department.(Poplar Bluff)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - An employee with Poplar Bluff High School has been placed on paid leave following reports of alleged misconduct.

According to the Poplar Bluff R-1 School Superintendent’s office, the Poplar Bluff Police Department is investigating allegations regarding the professional conduct of an employee at the high school.

The individual involved was placed on leave immediately after reports were received.

A media relations person with the Poplar Bluff R-1 Schools confirmed the district will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure that every aspect of the situation is carefully scrutinized.

The investigation is still ongoing and more information is expected to arrive as it develops.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Artis says she wants everyone to be held accountable for what they did and did not do...
WATCH: Daycare worker pushes 4-year-old girl to ground several times
While there have been confirmed cases of bird flu in area states, Arkansas agriculture...
Bird flu emergency rule now set in Arkansas
Mackinlee Mendenhall, 23, of Leachville was arrested Wednesday evening in connection with a...
Suspect arrested in Leachville shooting
On March 24, 1998, Britthney Varner, Natalie Brooks, Paige Ann Herring, and Stephanie Johnson,...
24 years later: Remembering the Westside School shooting victims
If the public health emergency ends, Ledgerwood and other Arkansans will have six months to...
One million Arkansans at risk of losing Medicaid

Latest News

Plane Crash Generic (Source: WCBI)
Authorities respond to plane crash at Sharp County Regional Airport
Joshua Allen Ashley, 18, of Lake City was arrested March 23 on suspicion of five counts of...
$6 million bond set in rape case
Authorities said a man who was connected to a boating incident on Lake Ouachita earlier this...
Father identified in deadly boating incident on Lake Ouachita, search continues
ASP Trooper Morris
Local Arkansas State Trooper named National Trooper of the Year