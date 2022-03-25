Energy Alert
Quorum court repeals incentive program

By Monae Stevens
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Mississippi County Quorum Court has repealed a county ordinance regarding the “Work Here-Live Here” program.

The resolution repealing the program would no longer obligate a company to donate funds to the Grow Mississippi County Foundation in exchange for the county offsetting capital expenses.

Economic Developer Clif Chitwood said the program is voluntary for companies in the county to attract more employees.

In addition, the county also pulled funds from the incentive program to be in compliance with the 501(c)(3) nonprofit requirements.

The quorum court voted in favor of the program back in November to incentivize eligible employees to buy new or existing homes in Mississippi County.

Eligible employees will be covered with a 10% down payment to buy new homes ranging from $200,000-500,000 or a 5% down payment to purchase an existing home or renovations older than one year.

The Great River Economic Foundation will promote the program but not be an administrator.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

