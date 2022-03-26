A-State bowling finishes 2-2 in Southland Bowling League Championships, eliminated by LA Tech

The Arkansas State women’s bowling team avoided elimination with a 2-0 win over Tulane, but Louisiana Tech defeated the Red Wolves 2-1 to eliminate A-State from the Southland Bowling League Championship at Colonial Bowling Lanes.

A-State (70-35) downed Tulane 2-0 in the mega-match format to eliminate the Green Wave. Led by totals of 255 from Brooklyn Buchanan and 244 from Faith Welch, the Red Wolves took the team traditional game 1,102-1,068. Buchanan rolled eight-straight strikes to close her frame for the 255. Montana Meyer rolled 221 and Sheila Sutfin down 215 while Emma Stull added 167 pins.

In the 5-game Baker total pinfall match against Tulane, A-State got off to a good start with a 231-190 total in the opening game. The Red Wolves added nine to the margin to lead by 50 after game two (245-236) and led by 88 after taking game three 239-201. A-State won game four by two pins, 238-236, to lead by 90 ahead of the final game. Tulane took game five 191-171, but the Red Wolves won by 70 pins, 1,124-1,054.

The Red Wolves met Louisiana Tech in the afternoon match facing elimination. Louisiana Tech rolled an impressive 1,141 in the team traditional game to lead 1-0 in the mega-match. A-State totaled 996 with Buchanan (222), Welch (205) and Sutfin (202) pacing the Red Wolves.

Despite trailing by 24 pins entering game five of the Baker 5-game total pinfall, A-State rallied back to force the Baker best-of-seven to decide the winner. Louisiana Tech opened with a 74-pin advantage (259-185) and A-State cut it to 34 with a 232-192 game two total. Louisiana Tech increased the margin by 15, 216-201, in game three, but a plus-25 margin in game four (226-201) set the stage for A-State to complete the comeback. A-State rolled to a 224-192 margin in game five to win by eighth pins, 1,068-1,060.

Louisiana Tech took game one of the best-of-seven series 223-188, but A-State took the next two games (236-235, 203-199) to lead 2-1. Louisiana Tech took the next two games by wide margins (242-160, 191-131) to regain the lead in the series 3-2. Louisiana Tech clinched the match with a 232-175 tally in game six to eliminate the Red Wolves from the event.

A-State will await its NCAA Tournament fate with the selection show Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. For the latest on A-State bowling, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateBowling), Facebook (/AStateBowling) and Instagram (@redwolvesbowling).

