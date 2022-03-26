A-State track posts strong results in split meet

For the second week in a row, the Arkansas State track and field teams enjoyed a strong week of competition, spread across three meets in two different states.

Carter Shell became just the second jumper in program history to surpass the 8-meter mark, jumping 8.06m (26-5.5) to place fourth in the long jump at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays on Saturday.

Chelby Melvin won the women’s 400m hurdles, finishing in 1:01.85 to rank eighth in program history in the event. Melvin also won the 100m hurdles earlier in the day, finishing in 14.22. She was one of four A-State hurdlers to finish inside the top five. Alexis Woodall placed second in 14.28, while Tyra Nabors and Camryn Newton-Smith placed fourth and fifth.

Newton-Smith also competed in the women’s long jump, taking the top spot with an outdoor-best leap of 5.76m (18-10.75).

Bennett Pascoe took the men’s 1500m crown, finishing in 3:51.07, while Kayla Wade placed third in the women’s race with a personal-best time of 4:37.78. Her mark moved her up to eighth in school history.

A pair of A-State throwers moved up in the program top-10 lists, as Chastery Fuamatu bumped up to eighth in the discus throw with a mark of 47.84m (156-11.0). Freshman Willem Coertzen hurled 16.84m (55-3.0) in the shot put to tie for 10th in school history in the event.

On Friday in Oxford, Aimar Palma Simo placed fourth in the men’s hammer throw with a toss of 64.48m (211-6.0). Fuamatu led the way in the women’s event, throwing the implement 53.16m (174-5.0) to place eighth.

In the women’s 3000m on Saturday in Oxford, Sophie Leathers and Sarah Trammel placed third and fourth, respectively.

Seth Waters notched a fifth-place result in the men’s 800m, finishing in 1:51.90, while Elizabeth Martin led four runners in the women’s race with a ninth-place finish. Sophia Oury placed 12th, but clocked a personal-best 2:19.97.

In the pole vault, Trace South placed fourth on the men’s side while Lauren Beauchamp and Avery Shell placed fifth and seventh in the women’s flight.

NEXT UP

A-State is slated to return to action Friday and Saturday, April 8-9, at the John McDonnell Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark.

