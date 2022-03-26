Energy Alert
Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy from Tennessee

Aziah Lumpkin is being searched for along with his non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin Jr.
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old from Franklin, Tennessee, on Friday.

Aziah Lumpkin has been missing since Feb. 27, and is believed to be with his non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin Jr., according to officials with the bureau.

The TBI tweeted that there “is no known direction of travel,” but ongoing investigative work indicates Sharles Lumpkin Jr. may be in the Nashville area.

“The child has been missing since February 27th. @FranklinTNPD requested TBI’s assistance today,” the TBI tweeted Friday, referring to the Franklin Police Department.

Aziah is 21 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and 29-year-old Sharles is 6′1″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Aziah was last seen in Franklin, Tennessee, wearing black pants, a black shirt and a green puff vest.

Sharles Lumpkin Jr. is facing charges of especially aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault, according to officials with the bureau.

Anyone with information on where they might be is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Franklin Police Department at 615-550-6840, or dial 911.

