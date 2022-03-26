Energy Alert
Authorities respond to two-vehicle crash on Highway 226

(Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded Saturday morning to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 226 near Cash, according to Arkansas State Police.

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m., March 26 about two miles east of Highway 18, according to I Drive Arkansas.

Details were scarce.

The road was blocked but was later cleared around 10:30 a.m., March 26, according to I Drive Arkansas.

However, authorities said the crash was still under investigation.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

