Authorities respond to two-vehicle crash on Highway 226

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded Saturday morning to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 226 near Cash, according to Arkansas State Police.

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m., March 26 about two miles east of Highway 18, according to I Drive Arkansas.

Details were scarce.

The road was blocked but was later cleared around 10:30 a.m., March 26, according to I Drive Arkansas.

However, authorities said the crash was still under investigation.

