Ex-Sen. Kaneaster Hodges, who served just over a year, dies

Kaneaster Hodges Jr./Courtesy: U.S. Senate
Kaneaster Hodges Jr./Courtesy: U.S. Senate(ky3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ark. (AP) - Former Arkansas U.S. Sen. Kaneaster Hodges Jr. has died at age 83. Jackson Funeral Home in Newport says Hodges died of natural causes Wednesday.

The Democrat from Newport served just more than one year in office from December 1977 until January 1979 after being appointed to fill out the expired term of Sen. John McClellan, who died in office.

Hodges did not seek a full term. He was also an ordained Methodist minister. The funeral home said services will be Tuesday afternoon in Newport.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

