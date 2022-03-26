FedEx flight with relief aid for Ukrainian refugees leaves Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tons of medical supplies are headed from the Mid-South to Eastern Europe to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing from war.

On Saturday, FedEx Express team members in Memphis loaded up a Boeing 777 cargo aircraft with 76 tons of emergency medical supplies.

Direct Relief, a U.S.-based humanitarian organization, coordinated the relief aid to help Ukrainian refugees.

“That consists of prescription medication for cancer, diabetes, asthma treatment therapy, a field hospital, oxygen concentrator,” said Heather Bennett, the Vice President of Partnerships and Philanthropy for Direct Relief. “Pretty much anything a healthcare facility would need to care for people fleeing Ukraine right now.”

FedEx Express, a longtime partner of Direct Relief, agreed to fly the supplies from Memphis to Warsaw, Poland.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Poland is where some 2.2 million Ukrainians have sought refuge amid Russia’s invasion of their homeland.

At least 3.7 million Ukrainians, mostly women and children, have fled since the war began, according to UNHCR.

“They’re an expert in humanitarian assistance. We’re an expert in logistics. Together, we can actually do a lot of good to help the people of Ukraine,” said Jenny Robertson, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at FedEx.

The FedEx charter flight took off from Memphis midday Saturday.

The flight is the latest donation from FedEx.

The company has donated more than $1.5 million to help with Ukrainian relief efforts.

“It’s so meaningful when you have the resources like we do at FedEx, a fleet of jets and operations all around the world that we can use those resources for good,” said Robertson.

