Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jeremy and Jim Sebourn to represent Special Olympics Missouri at 2022 USA Games

Sebourns to represent Special Olympics MO at 2022 USA Games
By Jess Todd
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Special Olympics USA Games happen once every four years. For 2022, Jeremy and Jim Sebourn from Southeast Missouri have been chosen to represent Special Olympics Missouri in bowling.

“It’s a life changing thing that’s happening for me and my father,” said Jeremy Sebourn. “It’s our first time going to USA Games for Special Olympics, and we’re both really excited.”

They are grateful for getting the chance to compete.

“It’s pretty much a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Jim Sebourn, Jeremy’s father. “It’s a process to be selected to represent Special Olympics Missouri as a part of team Missouri for bowling or any other sport. It’s a special opportunity.”

A fundraiser was held Thursday night at the Knights of Columbus Bowling Center in Perryville to help the Sebourns raise money for their trip.

“It just means a lot to us with the support we have behind our backs in the community,” Jeremy Sebourn said.

“It’s just really heartwarming to know that people care enough to help put this together for us,” added Jim Sebourn. “We’re just so thankful for it.”

Perryville Eagles were among a few organizations that made donations.

The USA Games will be held in Orlando, Florida from June 5-12th. Over 5,500 athletes are expected to compete from all 50 states and the Caribbean.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Artis says she wants everyone to be held accountable for what they did and did not do...
WATCH: Daycare worker pushes 4-year-old girl to ground several times
Joshua Allen Ashley, 18, of Lake City was arrested March 23 on suspicion of five counts of...
$6 million bond set in rape case
According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers responded around 5:45 p.m....
Jonesboro police investigate shooting
Plane Crash Generic (Source: WCBI)
Congressional candidate injured in plane crash at Sharp County Regional Airport
Courtesy: Ozark County Sheriff's Office
Ozark County Sheriff’s Office recovers the body of 1 of 2 fishermen missing in Norfork Lake

Latest News

The Eagles dropped both games of their doubleheader while the Pioneers split theirs.
NEA NAIA Roundup: WBU Baseball drops doubleheader, CRC softball splits DH (3/25/22)
A-State baseball surrenders 5 in 7th inning, falls at Georgia Southern
A-State bowling goes 1-1 in opening day of Southland Bowling League Championships
The Missouri House passed a bill Thursday that would allow sports betting on pro and college...
Missouri House passes sports betting proposal