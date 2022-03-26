Livingston Co. deputies searching for child abducted by father

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Livingston County deputies and Kentucky State Police are investigating a child abduction near Ledbetter, Ky.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Corey Cowan abducted his daughter and does not have custody of her.

The child is Raelynn Cowan, 8-years-old with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities say they were last seen headed west on US 60 from Ledbetter in a 2001 gold/pewter Chevrolet Silverado. The truck is a two wheel drive, crew cab and has KY registration A9B240.

If you see Cowen or the vehicle contact Kentucky State Police at 1 800 222-5555 or the Livingston County Sheriff at (270) 928-2196.

