Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Livingston Co. deputies searching for child abducted by father

Corey Cowen, 32, does not have custody of the child.
Corey Cowen, 32, does not have custody of the child.(Livingston County Sheriff's Office)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Livingston County deputies and Kentucky State Police are investigating a child abduction near Ledbetter, Ky.

According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Corey Cowan abducted his daughter and does not have custody of her.

The child is Raelynn Cowan, 8-years-old with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Raelynn Cowen is 8 years old and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Raelynn Cowen is 8 years old and has brown hair and hazel eyes.(Livingston County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say they were last seen headed west on US 60 from Ledbetter in a 2001 gold/pewter Chevrolet Silverado. The truck is a two wheel drive, crew cab and has KY registration A9B240.

If you see Cowen or the vehicle contact Kentucky State Police at 1 800 222-5555 or the Livingston County Sheriff at (270) 928-2196.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Artis says she wants everyone to be held accountable for what they did and did not do...
WATCH: Daycare worker pushes 4-year-old girl to ground several times
While there have been confirmed cases of bird flu in area states, Arkansas agriculture...
Bird flu emergency rule now set in Arkansas
Mackinlee Mendenhall, 23, of Leachville was arrested Wednesday evening in connection with a...
Suspect arrested in Leachville shooting
Courtesy: Ozark County Sheriff's Office
Ozark County Sheriff’s Office recovers body of fisherman missing; searching for another
On March 24, 1998, Britthney Varner, Natalie Brooks, Paige Ann Herring, and Stephanie Johnson,...
24 years later: Remembering the Westside School shooting victims

Latest News

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers responded around 5:45 p.m....
Jonesboro police investigate shooting
Authorities said a man who was connected to a boating incident on Lake Ouachita earlier this...
Father identified in deadly boating incident on Lake Ouachita, search continues
Joshua Allen Ashley, 18, of Lake City was arrested March 23 on suspicion of five counts of...
$6 million bond set in rape case
Authorities responded Friday afternoon to a plane crash at Sharp County Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Sharp County Regional Airport
The Missouri House passed a bill Thursday that would allow sports betting on pro and college...
Missouri House passes sports betting proposal