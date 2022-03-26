Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police: Man’s body found in storage bin during suspicious death investigation

Anchorage police found the body of a man in a tote container in a garage in northeast Anchorage. (Source: KTUU).
By Megan Pacer, Joey Klecka and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - Police arrested two men after finding a body hidden in a garage of a northeast Anchorage home over the weekend.

The Anchorage Police Department said it responded to the home on March 20 to investigate a suspicious death and in an attempt to locate 27-year-old Keenan Wegener. Officers with the Pretrial Enforcement Division noticed that the ankle monitoring device worn by Wegener had not moved for two days.

KTUU reports according to an affidavit signed by Anchorage Police Detective David Cordie, officers at the scene pinged Wegener’s monitor to see if they could hear it and heard it from inside the garage area. The homeowner gave police permission to enter and search the garage.

In the garage area, officers found Wegener’s body inside a large tote container shielded from view by a white sheet, according to police documents. Wegener had blood and injuries to his facial area, injuries consistent with blunt force trauma to the head.

While there was no blood found on the garage floor, police noted that the container did have wheels.

According to the affidavit, the homeowner told detectives that several men were yelling and arguing in the lower level of the house on March 18. She told detectives that one of the men, Daniel Pringle, came upstairs and said that he had knocked out Wegener and asked her for help because she was a nurse.

The owner told detectives that another man, Daniel Rocero, then came upstairs and told her Wegener was not breathing, and she told the men to call 911, the affidavit stated.

Cordie wrote in the affidavit that Pringle, 39, was also on electronic ankle monitoring. His location history showed that he was in the home for 15 hours the day of Wegener’s death, including about an hour after the 27-year-old’s ankle monitor stopped recording movement.

Both Pringle and Rocero, 44, were booked into the Anchorage Correctional Complex on Monday and charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Artis says she wants everyone to be held accountable for what they did and did not do...
WATCH: Daycare worker pushes 4-year-old girl to ground several times
While there have been confirmed cases of bird flu in area states, Arkansas agriculture...
Bird flu emergency rule now set in Arkansas
Mackinlee Mendenhall, 23, of Leachville was arrested Wednesday evening in connection with a...
Suspect arrested in Leachville shooting
Courtesy: Ozark County Sheriff's Office
Ozark County Sheriff’s Office recovers body of fisherman missing; searching for another
On March 24, 1998, Britthney Varner, Natalie Brooks, Paige Ann Herring, and Stephanie Johnson,...
24 years later: Remembering the Westside School shooting victims

Latest News

Corey Cowen, 32, does not have custody of the child.
Livingston Co. deputies searching for child abducted by father
Stronger Together: Helping tornado victims in Louisiana
According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers responded around 5:45 p.m....
Jonesboro police investigate shooting
Aziah Lumpkin is being searched for along with his non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin Jr.
Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy from Tennessee