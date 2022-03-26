Red Wolves fall 12-2 to Georgia Southern Saturday

On Saturday at J.I. Clements Stadium, the Arkansas State baseball team dropped a 12-2 outcome to Georgia Southern in the second game of a three-game Sun Belt Conference series.

Tristen Jamison led A-State (4-16, 0-5 SBC) with a 2-for-4 day in his second start, while Ben Klutts doubled and scored a run. The Eagles (16-7, 4-1) plated the game’s first eight runs before the Red Wolves staved off the shutout with two runs in the eighth.

Will Nash (1-2) tossed four innings in the start, allowing five runs on six hits before giving way to five bullpen pitchers. Austin Brock hurled 1 2/3 innings, allowing two unearned runs on two hits while Treshon Paschal pitched a scoreless frame in the seventh.

Ty Fisher (2-1) pitched 6 2/3 strong innings for Georgia Southern, not allowing a run and scattering three hits while striking out eight.

The Eagles pounded out 15 hits, while A-State tallied seven. Daedrick Cail extended his hitting streak to a team-best nine games and Jaylon Deshazier pushed his on-base streak to 17 contests.

Georgia Southern took the lead with a four-run first inning that began with a leadoff solo homer by Jesse Sherrill, who scored three times and tallied three hits. Noah Ledford singled home a run, and then scored on a triple by Noah Searcy, who touched home on a wild pitch.

The Eagles added a run in the fourth and fifth innings to make it 6-0, then a two-run homer by Jarrett Brown made it 8-0 through six.

A-State eliminated the shutout with two runs in the eighth on an RBI groundout by Jared Toler to score Wil French and a run-scoring single by Deshazier that plated Klutts. Georgia Southern then responded with four runs in the bottom of the eighth to close out the contest.

A-State looks to salvage the final game of the series versus the Eagles on Sunday in Statesboro. First pitch at J.I. Clements Stadium is set for Noon CT on ESPN+, with the radio broadcast being carried on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3, 96.9, 104.1 and 970 AM.

