Small earthquake detected in Lawrence County
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
POWHATAN, Ark. (KAIT) - A small earthquake was picked up on the Richter scale Saturday morning in Lawrence County, according to the University of Memphis Earthquake Center.
A 2.2 earthquake was detected around 6:30 a.m., March 26 nearly three miles west of Powhatan near Highway 117.
The earthquake had a depth of about 3.8 km, or 2.2 miles below ground.
Typically, an earthquake of 2.2 is not felt by anyone.
