Small earthquake detected in Lawrence County

POWHATAN, Ark. (KAIT) - A small earthquake was picked up on the Richter scale Saturday morning in Lawrence County, according to the University of Memphis Earthquake Center.

A 2.2 earthquake was detected around 6:30 a.m., March 26 nearly three miles west of Powhatan near Highway 117.

The earthquake had a depth of about 3.8 km, or 2.2 miles below ground.

Typically, an earthquake of 2.2 is not felt by anyone.

