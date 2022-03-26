Energy Alert
Small earthquake detected in Lawrence County

A 2.2 earthquake was detected Saturday morning nearly three miles west of Powhatan.
A 2.2 earthquake was detected Saturday morning nearly three miles west of Powhatan.(Source: University of Memphis Earthquake Center)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
POWHATAN, Ark. (KAIT) - A small earthquake was picked up on the Richter scale Saturday morning in Lawrence County, according to the University of Memphis Earthquake Center.

A 2.2 earthquake was detected around 6:30 a.m., March 26 nearly three miles west of Powhatan near Highway 117.

The earthquake had a depth of about 3.8 km, or 2.2 miles below ground.

Typically, an earthquake of 2.2 is not felt by anyone.

