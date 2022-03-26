Stronger Together: Helping tornado victims in Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KAIT) - With strong storms hitting the Gulf Coast this week, Region 8 News and our parent company, Gray Television, are partnering with the Salvation Army to host the “Stronger Together” tornado relief drive.

A powerful EF-3 tornado made its way through New Orleans Tuesday night, causing destruction in its path and killing one person in the process.

The damage is devastating, and those affected will have a long road to recovery. Now, you have the chance to help.

You can donate to the Salvation Army’s relief efforts by texting STORM RELIEF to 51555.

For more details, you can visit the Salvation Army’s website.

Every donation stays here in the devastated area, and with your help, we are stronger together.

