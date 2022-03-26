Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Stronger Together: Helping tornado victims in Louisiana

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KAIT) - With strong storms hitting the Gulf Coast this week, Region 8 News and our parent company, Gray Television, are partnering with the Salvation Army to host the “Stronger Together” tornado relief drive.

A powerful EF-3 tornado made its way through New Orleans Tuesday night, causing destruction in its path and killing one person in the process.

The damage is devastating, and those affected will have a long road to recovery. Now, you have the chance to help.

You can donate to the Salvation Army’s relief efforts by texting STORM RELIEF to 51555.

Message and data rates may apply.

For more details, you can visit the Salvation Army’s website.

Every donation stays here in the devastated area, and with your help, we are stronger together.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Artis says she wants everyone to be held accountable for what they did and did not do...
WATCH: Daycare worker pushes 4-year-old girl to ground several times
While there have been confirmed cases of bird flu in area states, Arkansas agriculture...
Bird flu emergency rule now set in Arkansas
Mackinlee Mendenhall, 23, of Leachville was arrested Wednesday evening in connection with a...
Suspect arrested in Leachville shooting
Courtesy: Ozark County Sheriff's Office
Ozark County Sheriff’s Office recovers body of fisherman missing; searching for another
On March 24, 1998, Britthney Varner, Natalie Brooks, Paige Ann Herring, and Stephanie Johnson,...
24 years later: Remembering the Westside School shooting victims

Latest News

Two Rivercrest High School students are picking out colors for their prom tuxedo
Anonymous woman rents ten tuxedos for Mississippi Co. students
The Dumas situation gives hospitals that chance to go over their plans and better prepare for a...
Dumas shooting aftermath has hospitals checking preparedness
Authorities responded Friday afternoon to a plane crash at Sharp County Regional Airport.
Authorities respond to plane crash at Sharp County Regional Airport
A Poinsett County man faces an aggravated assault charge after Jonesboro police say he pointed...
Man arrested in aggravated assault case