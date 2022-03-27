Energy Alert
Police investigate shot fired into house

Jonesboro police are investigating a report Sunday afternoon about a shot being fired into a...
Jonesboro police are investigating a report Sunday afternoon about a shot being fired into a house.((Source: Jonesboro Police Department via Facebook))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a report Sunday afternoon about a shot being fired into a house.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call around 2:40 p.m., March 27 about the incident at the corner of Rosemond Avenue and Roy Street.

Details are scarce.

However, Jonesboro police are at the scene.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

