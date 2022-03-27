Police investigate shot fired into house

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a report Sunday afternoon about a shot being fired into a house.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call around 2:40 p.m., March 27 about the incident at the corner of Rosemond Avenue and Roy Street.

Details are scarce.

However, Jonesboro police are at the scene.

