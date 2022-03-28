Energy Alert
A-State tennis defeats Appalachian State 4-1 Sunday

By A-State Athletics
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State women’s tennis team defeated Appalachian State 4-1 Sunday at the A-State Tennis Complex.

With the win, A-State improves to 5-10 overall and 1-4 in Sun Belt Conference play. The loss dropped Appalachian State to 3-11 overall and 1-4 in league play.

Appalachian State did not have enough healthy players to compete on court three in doubles, meaning the Red Wolves needed a win on court one or two to get the doubles point. Thea Rice and Nejla Zukic cruised to a 6-1 victory over the Mountaineers top pair to clinch the doubles point.

With no Appalachian State player available for singles on court six, Yasmine Humbert won by default giving the Red Wolves a 2-0 advantage. Emily Surcey made it 3-0 with a 6-2, 6-3 victory on court two against Ellie Murphy. Appalachian State got on the board with a 6-2, 6-2 victory by Helena Jansen against Thea Rice, but Sofia Vdovychenko clinched the victory on court five in favor of the Red Wolves. Vdovychenko took the first set 6-2 and rallied from a 3-0 deficit to take the second set 6-4 to end the match. Zukic dropped her first set 6-3 to Virginia Poggie, but led in the second 4-2 when the match was clinched. Hunter Roper was down a set (6-2) and trailed 3-2 in the second set to Olwyn Ryan-Bovey on court four.

The rescheduled contest against UT Arlington awaits the Red Wolves on Wednesday with first serve scheduled for 10 a.m. For the latest on A-State Tennis, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateTennis) and Instagram (@astatetennis).

