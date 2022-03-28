Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Average US gas price drops 6 cents over 2 weeks to $4.37

Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year. (CNN, @DTGTACOS, INSTAGRAM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 6 cents over the past two weeks to $4.37 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the decrease comes after nine straight weeks of price hikes totaling 98 cents.

The price at the pump is $1.42 higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in Los Angeles, at $5.99 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.70 per gallon.

The average price of diesel is $5.16 a gallon, down 4 cents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Allen Ashley, 18, of Lake City was arrested March 23 on suspicion of five counts of...
$6 million bond set in rape case
Authorities responded Saturday morning to a crash on Highway 226 near Cash. Details were...
Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 226
Jonesboro police are investigating a report Sunday afternoon about a shot being fired into a...
Police investigate shot fired into house
A 5-year-old child was airlifted with minor injuries to a Memphis hospital Sunday afternoon...
Child airlifted to hospital after struck by vehicle
Plane Crash Generic (Source: WCBI)
Congressional candidate injured in plane crash at Sharp County Regional Airport

Latest News

Moments before winning best actor for “King Richard," Smith marched on stage and appeared to...
Oscars: Will Smith hits Chris Rock after joke about wife
A graffiti artist known as Mr. Dheo painted a large mural called "The Freedom Fighter" honoring...
Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Sunday was a day of celebration, as the Jonesboro community honored the Reverend Doctor Ray...
Community celebrates Reverend Dr. Ray Scales’ pastoral retirement