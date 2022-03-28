Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Biden to announce proposed budget, tax hike on wealthy expected

President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C. The president is announcing his budget...
President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C. The president is announcing his budget proposal on Monday.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is expected to unveil a new minimum income tax for the ultra wealthy on Monday.

According to the White House, the plan is part of President Joe Biden’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2023.

The billionaire minimum income tax would require households with more than $100 million to pay a rate of least 20% on their full income.

Supporters said it would make sure that wealthiest Americans no longer pay a tax rate lower than teachers and firefighters.

Sources said the additional revenue could help fund green energy programs and lower the cost of prescription drugs ahead of the midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are investigating a report Sunday afternoon about a shot being fired into a...
Police investigate shot fired into house
A 5-year-old child was airlifted with minor injuries to a Memphis hospital Sunday afternoon...
Child airlifted to hospital after struck by vehicle
Jeff Carson poses backstage at the 31st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, April 24, 1996...
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee
Joshua Allen Ashley, 18, of Lake City was arrested March 23 on suspicion of five counts of...
$6 million bond set in rape case
Authorities responded Saturday morning to a crash on Highway 226 near Cash. Details were...
Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 226

Latest News

Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith arrive at...
Will Smith dances with family after Oscar win, shocking slap
A man holds fragments of a rocket launched by the Russian forces at night, a rocket crater...
Ukraine leader says he seeks peace ‘without delay’ in talks
Three people were injured after a car plowed into a Florida home.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 3 injured after car plows into Florida home
A car crashed into this homeless camp, killing four people early Sunday morning in Salem, Ore.
4 dead, 3 injured after car crashes into homeless camp in Oregon