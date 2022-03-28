Child airlifted to hospital after struck by vehicle

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A 5-year-old child was airlifted with minor injuries to a Memphis hospital Sunday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle along Highway 69, according to Trumann Police Chief Jon Redman.

Authorities responded to Highway 69 and Willow Avenue around 5:30 p.m., March 27 about the situation.

Redman said the child, who got away from a parent, was airlifted as a precaution.

Officers were still working on the police report Sunday, Redman said.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.