Community celebrates Reverend Dr. Ray Scales’ pastoral retirement

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sunday was a day of celebration, as the Jonesboro community honored the Reverend Doctor Ray Scales and his wife, Clarece.

The Scales’ celebrated not only their 50th wedding anniversary but also the pastor’s retirement from ministry.

“I made my way through it, so here we are today some 44 years later as pastoring,” said Scales. “I would not have made it without the support of my wife, first, and my family. So I’m grateful for that.”

Scales and his wife Clarece have been a key part of the city’s growth.

Not only serving on several boards and committees, but helping found New Mount Zion Baptist Church, where he’s led the congregation for the last 33 years.

“I love this area. And I love the people in this area, and what I’ve simply done is use opportunities that were given to me. I took advantage of those opportunities and I put them to good use,” said Scales.

Scales said with his wife by his side, he’s been able to navigate the challenges that life has thrown their way, always focusing on what’s most important.

“Whenever we first got married and right after I was called to the ministry, I told her I would meet different people one day, and the next day they were different,” said Scales. “She told me, she said you stay the same. You stay the same every day and God will do the rest. She said and you be you, and God will do the rest. So that’s what I’ve done. I’ve relied not on myself, but everything through prayer and supplication as the Apostle said, I’ve always relied on God.”

Scales said he always knew he would go into ministry, and in 1978 he accepted that call to serve.

“I always relied on God, even as a kid. Cause we were raised in the church. So I always relied on God,” said Scales.

Scales has been an inspiration to the Jonesboro community for years and a pillar in the community.

“God has brought us, and I’m thankful to God. And all these great people man. I am amazed that they’re here, so I give God all the praise,” said Scales.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.