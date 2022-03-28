Cool Today, Warmer with Storms by Wednesday

Temperatures improve a little today, but it’s still going to be a cool day. Breezy, north wind, and a few clouds help keep temperatures around 60. Some see temperatures a little bit higher, others a little lower. Everyone sees the 70s over the next couple of days. It comes with a price, though. After a few sprinkles or showers tonight and Tuesday, a line of strong to severe storms are expected Wednesday. The chance of heavy rain is higher than the chance for severe weather. It won’t be as heavy as last week, but some may see around an inch. Storms enter the state around sunrise and start to impact Region 8 around lunch. Instability doesn’t look super high a few days out but that can be a little deceiving this early in the season. We’ll have to watch data closely. I bet there’s an increase in instability by Wednesday. Wind is the main threat, but we’ll have to watch for quickly developing areas of rotation. After the storms leave in the afternoon, cooler air arrives for the rest of the week as highs mainly stay in the 60s.

