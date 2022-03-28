Energy Alert
County workers paid lump-sum premium for pandemic work

Full-time workers received $6,000 checks
(KAIT-TV)
By Chase Gage
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Randolph County residents saw a significant jump in their back accounts recently as county workers received premium pay for their work during the pandemic last week.

According to Jude Ronald Barnett, this was not a bonus, but a premium equivalent to $1.63 per hour worked during the pandemic.

Both full and part-time workers received these premiums thanks to funds from the American Rescue Plan. Full-time workers received $6,000 each from the program.

Region 8 News has reached out for comment from members of the subcommittee that voted on the issue, but they have not responded.

