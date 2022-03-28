Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

FedEx founder Fred Smith stepping down as CEO

Fred Smith
Fred Smith(FedEx Corp.)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx Corp. announced Monday that Fred Smith, founder of the shipping giant, is stepping down as chief executive officer effective June 1.

Smith will become executive chairman while Raj Subramaniam, president and chief operating officer of FedEx Express, takes the helm as president and CEO of FedEx Corp. effective immediately.

Smith and Subramaniam will both report directly to the board, and the COO position will not be backfilled.

“FedEx has changed the world by connecting people and possibilities for the last 50 years,” Smith said. “As we look toward what’s next, I have a great sense of satisfaction that a leader of the caliber of Raj Subramaniam will take FedEx into a very successful future. In my role as Executive Chairman, I look forward to focusing on board governance as well as issues of global importance, including sustainability, innovation, and public policy.”

Smith founded Federal Express Corp. in Little Rock, Arkansas in 1971 and opened the World Hub in Memphis 10 years later.

Subramaniam was elected to the FedEx Board of Directors in 2020. He previously served as executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer of FedEx Corp., where he was responsible for developing the corporate strategy. In addition, he served as the president of FedEx Express in Canada and in several other management and marketing roles throughout Asia and the U.S. since he joined FedEx in 1991.

Read FedEx’s complete history here.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A 5-year-old child was airlifted with minor injuries to a Memphis hospital Sunday afternoon...
Child airlifted to hospital after struck by vehicle
Jonesboro police are investigating a report Sunday afternoon about a shot being fired into a...
Police investigate shot fired into house
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 hospitalized following rollover crash
Jeff Carson poses backstage at the 31st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, April 24, 1996...
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee
Joshua Allen Ashley, 18, of Lake City was arrested March 23 on suspicion of five counts of...
$6 million bond set in rape case

Latest News

Air Choice One, which has provided flight services for Northeast Arkansas since 2012, is under...
Southern Airways acquires Air Choice One
As the “volatility in oil prices persists,” gas prices in the state of Arkansas remain...
Oil market ‘volatility’ keeping Arkansas gas prices high
FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2019, file photo, a Walmart logo forms part of a sign outside a Walmart...
Walmart to end cigarette sales in some stores
Sasha Hurst, Natural Hair Therapist
Hair discrimination could be cut by CROWN Act