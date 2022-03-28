Energy Alert
Hair discrimination could be cut by CROWN Act

Sasha Hurst, Natural Hair Therapist
By Imani Williams
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Cutting the end to hair discrimination, The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the CROWN Act, which would stop discrimination based on the style or texture of hair.

From root to end, hair comes in textures, lengths, and colors.

“It is who we are,” said Sasha Hurst, natural hair therapist at Faithfully Pretty.

Some of those characteristics of hair cause discrimination among some people in the workplace and society.

The CROWN Act or Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act is stopping that.

“We didn’t choose our hair textures. It is something that God gifted us with, with this textured hair. So, why not,” said Hurst.

Hurst has worked with hair for 13 years.

She talked about the CROWN Act and the importance of legislation like this for black women and men.

“And who is anybody to tell us how to wear our hair,” she said. “I mean if we want to wear it the way that it grows out of our scalp then so be it, that is just how it is.”

Multiple states have already passed similar versions of the; California was the first.

Hurst said this act gives women and men the chance to authentically be themselves.

“You have to somehow figure out a way to accept everything about yourself and embrace it,” she said.

The act will now move to the Senate.

If it is passed in the Senate, it will head to President Joe Biden’s desk.

The Biden administration said it strongly supports this act.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

