Jonesboro man seriously injured in Missouri crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man was flown to a hospital Sunday following a one-vehicle crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 2:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 60, one mile east of Low Wassie in Shannon County.

Anthony P. Luster, 60, was eastbound when his 2004 Honda Pilot ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

According to the crash report, the vehicle then returned to the road and came to a final stop on the right shoulder.

Air Evac flew him to CoxHealth Medical Center South in Springfield with serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.