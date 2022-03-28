JPD: No children hurt in bus crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police say no children were hurt Monday morning when their bus collided with a flatbed trailer.

The crash happened in the 300-block of North Church Street just before 8:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department.

A Jonesboro School District official told police no children were injured in the collision. They did not say how many children were on the bus at the time.

Police shut down the street until the wreckage was cleared.

Jonesboro police say no children were hurt Monday morning when their bus collided with a flatbed trailer. (Jonesboro Police Dept.)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.