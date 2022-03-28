Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

March 28: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We start a warming trend today. Temperatures will be warmer across the southern portion of the region than the north as a warm front starts to push north.

By Tuesday, we will be in the 70s. Winds will start to increase Tuesday ahead of our next storm system. That cold front will move into Arkansas by Wednesday morning and will sweep across the state.

We are still watching for the chance of strong storms Wednesday afternoon. I think the greatest threat for strong to severe storms will be along and east of Highway 67 along a squall line.

The biggest question mark is will there be enough instability in Region 8 to sustain strong storms. The main threat would be strong damaging winds.

We are keeping an eye on it and will have updates over the next few days.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Drama at the Academy Awards when when Will Smith walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock.

Hair discrimination could be cut by CROWN Act.

Community celebrates Reverend Dr. Ray Scales’ pastoral retirement.

A St. Louis Cardinal legend is coming home to finish his career.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are investigating a report Sunday afternoon about a shot being fired into a...
Police investigate shot fired into house
A 5-year-old child was airlifted with minor injuries to a Memphis hospital Sunday afternoon...
Child airlifted to hospital after struck by vehicle
Jeff Carson poses backstage at the 31st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, April 24, 1996...
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee
Joshua Allen Ashley, 18, of Lake City was arrested March 23 on suspicion of five counts of...
$6 million bond set in rape case
Authorities responded Saturday morning to a crash on Highway 226 near Cash. Details were...
Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 226

Latest News

Sunday was a day of celebration, as the Jonesboro community honored the Reverend Doctor Ray...
Community celebrates Reverend Dr. Ray Scales’ pastoral retirement
Chronic Respiratory Diseases are the fourth leading cause of death in the state of Arkansas,...
The challenge rural areas face with Chronic Respiratory Diseases
Sasha Hurst, Natural Hair Therapist
Hair discrimination could be cut by CROWN Act
Red Wolves post strong results at track & field split meet
A-State track & field posts strong results at Texas & Ole Miss