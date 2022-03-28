March 28: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We start a warming trend today. Temperatures will be warmer across the southern portion of the region than the north as a warm front starts to push north.

By Tuesday, we will be in the 70s. Winds will start to increase Tuesday ahead of our next storm system. That cold front will move into Arkansas by Wednesday morning and will sweep across the state.

We are still watching for the chance of strong storms Wednesday afternoon. I think the greatest threat for strong to severe storms will be along and east of Highway 67 along a squall line.

The biggest question mark is will there be enough instability in Region 8 to sustain strong storms. The main threat would be strong damaging winds.

We are keeping an eye on it and will have updates over the next few days.

News Headlines

Drama at the Academy Awards when when Will Smith walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock.

Hair discrimination could be cut by CROWN Act.

Community celebrates Reverend Dr. Ray Scales’ pastoral retirement.

A St. Louis Cardinal legend is coming home to finish his career.

