Oil market ‘volatility’ keeping Arkansas gas prices high

As the “volatility in oil prices persists,” gas prices in the state of Arkansas remain virtually unchanged.(MGN Online)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the “volatility in oil prices persists,” gas prices in the state of Arkansas remain virtually unchanged.

GasBuddy.com reported Monday that average prices in the Natural State fell 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week to $3.79. That’s 57.2 cents higher than a month ago and $1.12 higher than last year.

The national average also remained unchanged at $4.23 a gallon.

“The decline we’ve seen in average gas prices has been slowing down, as oil prices have held above $100 after declining under that level as recently as a few weeks ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

He cautioned that in the near future, motorists would see a mix of slight decreases and possible increases in the coming weeks.

“While the national average should start to stabilize for the time being, there’s no telling what’s around the corner, at least for now, as the volatility in oil prices persists,” De Haan said.

To find the cheapest gas prices wherever you roam, visit the Region 8 News Pump Patrol.

