One person hurt in grocery store crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman has been transported to the hospital following a crash at a grocery store Monday afternoon, according to Jonesboro police.

Officers responded to the crash at the Food Smart on 1000 South Gee Street.

RIGHT NOW: According to a JPD officer one person is hurt after an incident here at Food Smart on Gee Street @Region8News pic.twitter.com/eey2AwCGAs — Imani Williams (@ImaniWilliamstv) March 28, 2022

Officers at the scene told Region 8 News that someone in the parking lot accidentally pressed on the gas pedal instead of their breaks, and they hit the driver’s side of a silver vehicle, which pinned a woman between the silver vehicle and the truck beside it.

There has been no word on the conditions of the woman.

Region 8 News will continue to gather more information on this story and bring you the latest updates.

