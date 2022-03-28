Energy Alert
One person hurt in grocery store crash

A woman has been transported to the hospital following a crash at a grocery store Monday...
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman has been transported to the hospital following a crash at a grocery store Monday afternoon, according to Jonesboro police.

Officers responded to the crash at the Food Smart on 1000 South Gee Street.

Officers at the scene told Region 8 News that someone in the parking lot accidentally pressed on the gas pedal instead of their breaks, and they hit the driver’s side of a silver vehicle, which pinned a woman between the silver vehicle and the truck beside it.

There has been no word on the conditions of the woman.

Region 8 News will continue to gather more information on this story and bring you the latest updates.

