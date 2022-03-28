Randolph County residents could see flood insurance price spike

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Flood insurance will soon increase for many in Arkansas.

The change comes as FEMA rolled out its Risk Rating 2.0 system, which uses data such as historical flood frequency to assess insurance rates.

When the plan goes into place on April 1, nearly 80% of insured Americans will see an increase between $10 and $100 per month.

For Arkansans, more than two-thirds will see those increases.

In Randolph County, an area where flooding is a common concern, 79% of its residents will be impacted.

According to Flood Plane Coordinator Stacy Ingram, historic flooding in 2017 gave residents some perspective.

“Previously people didn’t want to build high enough because they didn’t think it could happen to them,” she said. “After that, I had numerous [people] that came and told me they’re glad they built as high as they did because it kept their structures from being damaged.”

Though prices will be going up for many across the county, about 7% will see an increase of more than $20 per month. Additionally, 21% will actually see their prices go down.

Ingram said she isn’t too worried about the increases, but she does urge residents to file proper paperwork so the county can stay in the FEMA flood program.

“If we build without getting permits, FEMA will remove Randolph County from the flood program, so people won’t be able to get flood insurance,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.