Reports: Cards, Pujols finalizing one-year deal

FILE - Then-St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits a solo home run during the ninth inning of...
FILE - Then-St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits a solo home run during the ninth inning of Game 3 of baseball's World Series against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, in this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2011, file photo. Pujols has been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels, abruptly ending the 41-year-old superstar slugger's decade with his second major league team. The Angels announced the move Thursday, May 6, 2021, a day after Pujols wasn't in their lineup for their fourth consecutive loss. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals and franchise icon Albert Pujols are closing in on a reunion, according to multiple reports.

Derrick Goold with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Katie Woo with the Athletic are reporting the team and 3-time MVP are finalizing a one-year contract. Woo first reported Sunday evening that there was growing interest between Pujols and the Cardinals about a return to St. Louis.

Pujols spent his first 11 seasons with the Cardinals, winning the NL Rookie of the Year Award in 2001 and NL MVP Award in 2005, 2008 and 2009. He left St. Louis after the 2011 season, signing as a free agent with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. The Angels released him in May 2021 and he signed with Dodgers for the remainder of the season.

Pujols will return as a bat off the bench and as an occasional designated hitter.

