Southern Airways acquires Air Choice One

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Air Choice One, which has provided flight services for Northeast Arkansas since 2012, is under new ownership.

Southern Airways Express of Palm Beach, Florida, announced Monday it had acquired the St. Louis-based airline.

Financial terms were not released, according to Arkansas Business.

Southern Airways serves 38 cities, including three in Arkansas: Hot Springs, El Dorado, and Harrison.

Air Choice One offers flights from Jonesboro to St. Louis and Nashville, Tennessee.

As part of the deal, Air Choice One CEO Shane Storz will join Southern Airways as an executive vice president. Other company leaders and staff will be “absorbed into Southern Airways’ current infrastructure.”

“Air Choice One has an incredibly positive reputation; so, combining their leadership team and assets into our company will allow us to quickly respond to the immediate need of providing affordable and reliable air service to more of rural America,” Southern Airways Chairman and CEO Stan Little was quoted as saying.

