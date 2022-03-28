TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 hospitalized following rollover crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An ambulance took two people to the hospital Monday morning following a rollover crash near downtown Jonesboro.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Flint Street and W. Jefferson Avenue.

According to a Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant, a silver Jeep Cherokee flipped over.

He said two people were taken to the hospital, but could not confirm the ages or the severity of the injuries.

The roadway was blocked as crews worked to clear the scene.

