Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 hospitalized following rollover crash

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An ambulance took two people to the hospital Monday morning following a rollover crash near downtown Jonesboro.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Flint Street and W. Jefferson Avenue.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Flint Street and W. Jefferson...
The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Flint Street and W. Jefferson Avenue.(Google Maps)

According to a Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant, a silver Jeep Cherokee flipped over.

He said two people were taken to the hospital, but could not confirm the ages or the severity of the injuries.

The roadway was blocked as crews worked to clear the scene.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police are investigating a report Sunday afternoon about a shot being fired into a...
Police investigate shot fired into house
A 5-year-old child was airlifted with minor injuries to a Memphis hospital Sunday afternoon...
Child airlifted to hospital after struck by vehicle
Jeff Carson poses backstage at the 31st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, April 24, 1996...
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee
Joshua Allen Ashley, 18, of Lake City was arrested March 23 on suspicion of five counts of...
$6 million bond set in rape case
Authorities responded Saturday morning to a crash on Highway 226 near Cash. Details were...
Three injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 226

Latest News

Jonesboro police say no children were hurt Monday morning when their bus collided with a...
JPD: No children hurt in bus crash
Highway 69 in Trumann is the main artery through town which connects the city with Interstate...
Changes coming to major Trumann highway
Five people died and 14 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in southeast...
5 dead, 14 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in southeast Mo.; interstate open
Intersection of Highway 49 and Goobertown Road
Drivers concerned over intersection following crash