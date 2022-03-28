Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

WATCH: Bear rummaging through trash in Virginia caught on camera

A black bear was caught on camera rummaging in garbage in Virginia. (SOURCE: JEREMIAH FJELD)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (CNN) – A “beary” surprising sight occurred in Virginia as a big bear was caught digging through trash.

The animal was caught on camera by Jeremiah Fjeld.

The black bear was going through his family’s trash looking for some leftovers.

Fjeld said the bear has come by nearly every other day. He and his family believe it’s a 600 pound female and mother to a couple of cubs she gave birth to a few weeks ago. They’ve spotted cubs in the area as well.

As for what the bear discovered in the trash: apparently Mexican food was on the menu that night.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old child was airlifted with minor injuries to a Memphis hospital Sunday afternoon...
Child airlifted to hospital after struck by vehicle
Jonesboro police are investigating a report Sunday afternoon about a shot being fired into a...
Police investigate shot fired into house
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 hospitalized following rollover crash
Jeff Carson poses backstage at the 31st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, April 24, 1996...
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee
Joshua Allen Ashley, 18, of Lake City was arrested March 23 on suspicion of five counts of...
$6 million bond set in rape case

Latest News

Preview: Don Young to lie in state
Preview: Don Young to lie in state
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a...
3 dead in snowy pileup of dozens of vehicles in Pennsylvania
Jada Pinkett Smith, left, and Will Smith appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
What is alopecia? Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss from disease at center of Oscars spat
FILE – The Food and Drug Administration has issued a negative review of a closely watched...
FDA skeptical of benefits from experimental ALS drug