$100,000 bond set in child rape case

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 29-year-old Oxford man has a $100,000 bond set on him after he was charged with the rape of a minor, according to the Izard County Sheriff’s Department.

Ethan Samuel Hope was arrested with a class Y felony after a call was made to the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Abuse Hotline, the department said in a Facebook post on Monday.

The post said investigators with the sheriff’s department interviewed the biological mother and arranged to interview the victim at the Independence County Children’s Advocacy Center.

During the interview, Hope denied any sexual activity with the child, but officials said he was the only person who had access to the victim that would be required to engage in sexually inappropriate acts.

Hope is currently being held at the Izard County Detention Center.

