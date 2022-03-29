Energy Alert
$25,000 bond for man found with drugs and firearm in city vehicle

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 39-year-old man has been set with a $25,000 bond after he was found to have had drugs and a firearm in a city vehicle.

A news release from the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department stated that on March 17, deputies with the department’s Street Crimes Unit received a tip that Brandon Hicks was selling methamphetamine in a City of Blytheville Waste Water truck.

Officials said deputies noticed while Hick was traveling on Main Street, he was not wearing a seat belt, so they pulled the truck over.

Due to Hicks being on active parole, a search of the truck was conducted.

Officials said during the search, deputies found hydrocodone pills, a loaded sawed-off 16-gauge shotgun, a pipe for smoking meth, about 8 grams of meth, and a set of digital scales.

Items found in Blytheville Waste Water truck search
Items found in Blytheville Waste Water truck search(Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)

Hicks was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, as well as one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of possession of a defaced firearm, the news release stated.

