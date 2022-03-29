50 mph wind gusts, possible tornadoes expected with Wednesday storms

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Severe storms could pummel parts of Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri Wednesday as a squall line moves through.

Region 8 Meteorologist Zach Holder said storms will arrive around mid-morning March 30 and will not leave the area until the afternoon.

“We’re expecting to stay in a watch for most of the day,” he said Tuesday morning. “Even before the storms arrive, it’s going to be very windy.”

Holder says some wind gusts could top 50 miles an hour, with some possibly topping 60 mph.

“Storms are expected to intensify as they move through Region 8,” he said. “Wind is the main threat but tornadoes are possible, too.”

After the squall line leaves, he says more storms could fire up later in the evening.

“Not everyone may see these storms but, if you do, more wind and hail are possible,” he warned.

Holder, along with Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry and Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan will track the storms and provide instant updates on-air and on our website and apps, as well as on social media.

