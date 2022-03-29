Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

50 mph wind gusts, possible tornadoes expected with Wednesday storms

Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (3/29)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Severe storms could pummel parts of Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri Wednesday as a squall line moves through.

Region 8 Meteorologist Zach Holder said storms will arrive around mid-morning March 30 and will not leave the area until the afternoon.

Severe storms could pummel parts of Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri Wednesday as a...
Severe storms could pummel parts of Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri Wednesday as a squall line moves through.(KAIT-TV)

“We’re expecting to stay in a watch for most of the day,” he said Tuesday morning. “Even before the storms arrive, it’s going to be very windy.”

Holder says some wind gusts could top 50 miles an hour, with some possibly topping 60 mph.

“Storms are expected to intensify as they move through Region 8,” he said. “Wind is the main threat but tornadoes are possible, too.”

Meteorologist Zach Holder says some wind gusts could top 50 miles an hour, with some possibly...
Meteorologist Zach Holder says some wind gusts could top 50 miles an hour, with some possibly topping 60 mph.(KAIT-TV)

After the squall line leaves, he says more storms could fire up later in the evening.

“Not everyone may see these storms but, if you do, more wind and hail are possible,” he warned.

Holder, along with Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry and Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan will track the storms and provide instant updates on-air and on our website and apps, as well as on social media.

Watch the Region 8 StormTEAM on-air and online

Watch the latest forecasts on KAIT-TV at 4:30-7 a.m., Midday at 11 a.m., News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. on KAIT-ABC & KAIT-NBC.

Newscasts are available over the air, on cable and satellite where available, on kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News mobile app for smartphones and tablets.

To install or update the news app search KAIT in your mobile marketplace or click here.

OTT watch Region 8 News from any device by downloading the Region 8 News app, the Region 8 Weather app, the Region 8 News Roku channel, or the Region 8 News channel on Amazon Firestick.

Follow the Region 8 StormTEAM on social media:

FACEBOOK:

TWITTER:

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 hospitalized following rollover crash
Jonesboro police say no children were hurt Monday morning when their bus collided with a...
JPD: No children hurt in bus crash
A Jonesboro man was flown to a hospital Sunday following a one-vehicle crash.
Jonesboro man seriously injured in Missouri crash
A woman has been transported to the hospital following a crash at a grocery store Monday...
One person hurt in grocery store crash
The mall still has a large space open from where the tornado ripped through.
Residents puzzled about mall progress on tornado anniversary

Latest News

Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (3/29)
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (3/29)
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Ryan's Monday 6PM Forecast (3/28/2022)
Ryan's Monday 6PM Forecast (3/28/2022)
Residents are fed up with the city of Trumann after they announced a tornado clean-up deadline
Trumann residents under pressure to meet clean-up deadline