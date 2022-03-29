Energy Alert
A-State bowling to hold NCAA Selection Show watch party Wednesday

Red Wolves competing in Mid-Winter Invitational
By A-State Athletics
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The NCAA Women’s Bowling Championship field will be revealed Wednesday, March 30, at 3:00 p.m. when NCAA.com reveals the 16-team field.

Ranked fifth in the latest NCAA RPI, Arkansas State will wait to see if it is among the eight at-largest selections among the 16 teams selected to the NCAA Tournament. If chosen, the Red Wolves will make their 14th straight appearance in the tournament. A-State sports a 70-35 record this season, finishing third or better in six of eight regular season tournaments played.

The bowling team will hold a selection show watch party at the Woodard McAlister Family Club inside the Johnny Allison Tower of Centennial Bank Stadium. The event is open to the public with doors opening at 2:30 p.m. ahead of the 3:00 p.m. show.

The NCAA Women’s Bowling Committee selects a field of 16 teams, including eight automatic qualifiers and eight at-large teams. The 16 teams will be divided into four regional sites – East Lansing, Mich., Rochester, N.Y., Erie, Pa. and Arlington, Texas – with matches scheduled for April 8-9. The four regional winners advance to Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl in Columbus, Ohio for the NCAA Championship April 15-16.

NCAA Championship matches follow the mega-match format of a five-person traditional team match, 5-game Baker total pinfall and a best-of-seven Baker match play. Any if-necessary matches in the double elimination bracket will be best-of-seven Baker match play, including the NCAA Championship final on April 16.

For the latest on A-State bowling, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateBowling), Facebook (/AStateBowling) and Instagram (@redwolvesbowling).

