ARDOT is determined to make progress towards making State Highway 412 four lanes

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) says it will focus projects on improvements for U.S. 412 across north Arkansas with an ultimate goal of a four-lane highway.

Elected officials and business leaders from across north-central Arkansas met with the director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation, Lorie Tudor, on Tuesday regarding the future of U.S. 412.

“We understand the importance of this area, it’s a major corridor,” said Dave Parker, public information officer. “That’s what today was about, we like to get with city leaders and keep them updated on what is going to be happening to continue to improve this vital stretch of road.”

But it’s not your typical highway. A large portion of it is two lanes. This is exactly what ARDOT is hoping to change.

”Yeah that’s always been a challenge, the Twin Lakes Area, the roads are curvy, hilly and things like that,” said Andrew Smith, a lifelong resident of Marion County. “The natives we deal with it fine, you get used to knowing where passing lanes are so you can avoid getting stuck behind a semi.”

About 40% of the entire highway is a two-lane road, but improving that takes time and even more money. In five years, there will be 41 projects covering 180 miles with a price tag of more than $350 million.

”We ultimately would like to have all of the highways in a four-lane situation,” said Parker. “We’ve got money set aside, Issue 1 money, which becomes available through July of 2023.”

Issue 1 refers to the approved 0.5% sales tax dedicated toward the continued improvement of state highways, roads, and bridges. There is also a motor fuel tax in the state of $0.248 per gallon.

Several mentioned projects will be taking place in and around Harrison. They include a lane widening project along U.S. 65/62/412 past Industrial Park Road.

”As 412 is improved the economy of Harrison is going to improve and we just learned today that across the state, Harrison is the number one priority,” said Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson. “That widening project will give us an additional 10 feet, which is really needed along that stretch.”

While four-lane highways seem like a no-brainer, you’d be surprised and that is because U.S. 412 improvements usually include discussion of bypasses.

”There’s going to be mixed feelings about that and me personally, unlike most people, I like it the way it is,” said Smith. ”It’d be detrimental, right now you have to come through Yellville to get through here, so the businesses here would suffer if you had to bypass it.”

Even though a lot of those improvements are hypothetical, most elected officials are in favor of creating a complete four-lane highway.

ARDOT announced Tuesday the stretch of U.S. 412 between Harrison and Yellville is priority number one for future expansion projects, although a start date for any work has not yet been set.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.