Arkansas men’s basketball lands top 20 recruit Anthony Black
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Arkansas basketball landed yet another commit from a McDonald’s All-American.
Anthony Black is the third five-star and third McDonald’s All-American to commit to Eric Musselman and the Hogs.
The 6-7 Texas native was top 20 overall in ESPN’s rankings and he’s the sixth high school player to announce his commitment to Arkansas.
The Hogs currently rank top 3 in ESPN’s best recruiting class.
