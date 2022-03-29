Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas men’s basketball lands top 20 recruit Anthony Black

By Logan Whaley
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas basketball landed yet another commit from a McDonald’s All-American.

Anthony Black is the third five-star and third McDonald’s All-American to commit to Eric Musselman and the Hogs.

The 6-7 Texas native was top 20 overall in ESPN’s rankings and he’s the sixth high school player to announce his commitment to Arkansas.

The Hogs currently rank top 3 in ESPN’s best recruiting class.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 5-year-old child was airlifted with minor injuries to a Memphis hospital Sunday afternoon...
Child airlifted to hospital after struck by vehicle
A juvenile suspect, Kayla Bohanon (Top Left) and Andre Reed (Bottom Right) were all charged...
Three charged in connection to house shooting
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
TRAFFIC ALERT: 2 hospitalized following rollover crash
Jeff Carson poses backstage at the 31st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, April 24, 1996...
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee
Jonesboro police say no children were hurt Monday morning when their bus collided with a...
JPD: No children hurt in bus crash

Latest News

Rahm finishes inside Top 10 as Red Wolves place ninth at The Hayt
Red Wolves competing in Mid-Winter Invitational
A-State bowling to hold NCAA Selection Show watch party Wednesday
Batesville alum Izzy Higginbottom had 18 points Sunday as Missouri beat Idaho State.
Batesville alum Izzy Higginbottom transfers to A-State
Former Batesville star averaged 6.0 PPG at Mizzou last season
Izzy Higginbottom sits down with Region 8 Sports to discuss transfer to A-State