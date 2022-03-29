Arkansas men’s basketball lands top 20 recruit Anthony Black

Arkansas basketball landed yet another commit from a McDonald’s All-American.

Anthony Black is the third five-star and third McDonald’s All-American to commit to Eric Musselman and the Hogs.

The 6-7 Texas native was top 20 overall in ESPN’s rankings and he’s the sixth high school player to announce his commitment to Arkansas.

The Hogs currently rank top 3 in ESPN’s best recruiting class.

Anthony Black to @PaulBiancardi: “I believe in coach Muss and he knows what it takes to make it to the NBA … I believe with the class coming in, we can win a lot of games. I am all about winning.”



Versatile 6-7 guard, ranked No. 20 in the 2022 class. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 29, 2022

